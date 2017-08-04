Parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov to attend Rouhani's inauguration

Yandex metrika counter

Chairman of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Iran tomorrow.

Report informs citing the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan that he will attend inauguration ceremony of the re-elected Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.

Notably, Rouhani was re-elected as an Iranian president on May 19 elections second round, being ahead of his main rival, former Iranian prosecutor general Ebrahim Raisi. He gained 57.14% of the votes.

On August 3, Rouhani took an oath in front of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

