Parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov to attend Rouhani's inauguration
Chairman of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Iran tomorrow.
Report informs citing the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan that he will attend inauguration ceremony of the re-elected Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.
Notably, Rouhani was re-elected as an Iranian president on May 19 elections second round, being ahead of his main rival, former Iranian prosecutor general Ebrahim Raisi. He gained 57.14% of the votes.
On August 3, Rouhani took an oath in front of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
News.Az