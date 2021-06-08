Parliamentary delegation of Bosnia and Herzegovina embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

A delegation led by Speaker of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by first deputy speaker of Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, head of working group for interparliamentary relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina Mazahir Afandiyev and other officials.

As part of the two-day visit, the parliamentary delegation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet with Azerbaijani officials to exchange views on the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az