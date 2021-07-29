Parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan visit Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegations led by the Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser have kicked off their official visit to Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha.

During the visit, the delegation members will visit historical, religious monuments and other sites located in the city.

The visitors will familiarize themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism, as well as restoration works carried out in the city of Shusha, the cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

The delegation members will also visit Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

News.Az