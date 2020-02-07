Yandex metrika counter

Parliamentary pre-election campaign to end on Saturday in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Parliamentary pre-election campaign to end on Saturday in Azerbaijan

A pre-election campaign of candidates running for parliamentary seats in the elections to Azerbaijan`s legislative body will end on Saturday, secki-2020.az reports.

According to the Articles 72.3, 74.1.2, 74.1.4, 75.2 of the Election Code, pre-election campaigns of registered candidates, political parties, political factions, and authoritative representatives should be stopped 24 hours before the start of the voting.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for February 9.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      