Parliamentary pre-election campaign to end on Saturday in Azerbaijan

A pre-election campaign of candidates running for parliamentary seats in the elections to Azerbaijan`s legislative body will end on Saturday, secki-2020.az reports.

According to the Articles 72.3, 74.1.2, 74.1.4, 75.2 of the Election Code, pre-election campaigns of registered candidates, political parties, political factions, and authoritative representatives should be stopped 24 hours before the start of the voting.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for February 9.

News.Az