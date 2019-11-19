Yandex metrika counter

Parrots released into green area under Urban Ecology Project

Some 10 parrots have been released into a green area in Ataturk Park as part of IDEA Public Union`s Urban Ecology Project, AzerTag reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The rose-ringed parakeet (lat. Psittacula krameri) is a type of parrot that can live and breed in the climatic conditions of Baku.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

