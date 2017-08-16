Participants of 41st World Scout Conference pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is hosting the 41st World Scout Conference these days.

Participants of the 41st World Scout Conference have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath and flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, AzVision reports.

The delegation also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They then the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

News.Az

