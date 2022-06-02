Participants of 7th Int’l Congress of Social Sciences to visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the 7th International Congress of Social Sciences will make a trip to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation, Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University, said while speaking at the congress on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The rector noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation is of special importance to the country’s history.

“The event participants will visit Shusha to witness the Armenian atrocities and the ongoing reconstruction work in the city,” he added.

