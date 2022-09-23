Participants of Azerbaijani-Turkish Medical Business Forum visit Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Medical Business Forum on Friday made a trip to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During the trip, the participants familiarized themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism committed against the historical and cultural monuments, as well as visit a number of sites located in the city.

They were also informed about the ongoing restoration work in Shusha.

Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev and his Turkish counterpart Fahrettin Koca were among the visitors.

News.Az