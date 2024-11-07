Participants of Global Summit of Religious Leaders visit Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
Participants of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders on Thursday kicked off their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.The summit was held under the slogan “World Religions for a Green Planet” as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change , News.Az reports.
The delegation first arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Karabakh.
As part of the trip, the visitors will familiarize themselves with the cultural and historical heritage of the cities of Aghdam and Shusha.