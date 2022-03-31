Participants of international conference arrive in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the international conference, entitled “Humanitarian Demining and Sustainable Development Goals”, on Thursday embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

About 120 participants will visit the regional mobile camp of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency in Aghdam, witness destructions inflicted by the Armenian army and view the ongoing restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The participants are from nearly 30 countries that represent the UN and other international organizations.

The international conference, entitled “Humanitarian Demining Activities and Sustainable Development Goals”, is due to kick off in Baku on April 1.

News.Az