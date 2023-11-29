Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the international conference “The Heritage of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of history” paid a visit to Shusha, News.Az reports.

Along the way, the guests witnessed acts of vandalism committed by the Armenian usurpers in Karabakh during the 30-year occupation and large-scale construction and restoration works carried out in the post-war period.

An employee of the Shusha City State Reserve Department gave detailed information to the guests about the history of Shusha, one of the most strategic cities of Azerbaijan and the musical center of the Caucasus. Destruction of the historical architectural, cultural and religious monuments by the Armenian vandals during the years of occupation for erasing the historical traces of Azerbaijanis was also touched upon during the conversation.

The guests visited the square of the "Shot Statues", Khurshidbanu Natavan's house, "Khan Gizi Spring", Yukhari Govharaga Mosque, Molla Panah Vagif's mausoleum, Ganja Gate, Shusha Castle and Jidir plain.

During the meeting with Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha, guests were briefly informed about restoration and construction works carried out in Shusha, which hosts large-scale events.

News.Az