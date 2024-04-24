Participants of international forum embark on visit to liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” have kicked off their visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The forum participants first arrived in the city of Zangilan, where they familiarized themselves with Zangilan International Airport. The experts will also visit the city of Lachin, where the international forum will continue its work.

The delegation includes representatives of 64 think tanks from 30 countries.

The participants of the forum will discuss preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is set to take place in Baku this November, as well as Azerbaijan's activities in the field of "green energy".

