Participants of international forum observe demining process in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the International Forum on "Healthy Environment and Mine-Free Life to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, have arrived in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

First, they visited Alley of Martyrs in Aghdam city.

Then, the participants observed the demining process in the Bash Garvand village of the district. The Forum will continue its work at the Aghdam Conference Center.

News.Az