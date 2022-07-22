Participants of international media forum arrive in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the first International Media Forum, titled “Global Trends and New Challenges in Media”, arrived in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from Shusha.

The forum will bring together foreign media representatives and experts from about 20 countries.

The forum is organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) on the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day.

