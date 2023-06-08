Participants of int’l event informed of restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the international event on “Reconstruction, reconciliation and integration: energy, economy, environment and equity”, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, have familiarized themselves with the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

They first visited the Creative Center restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The visitors also viewed the “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition.

The exhibition features rare photos, documents and video materials reflecting the services of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev towards the social, economic, political and cultural development in Karabakh. The exhibition also includes photos from the National Leader's visits to Karabakh as well as his meetings and various events held here.

The participants also visited Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Museum Mausoleum Complex of Molla Panah Vagif as well as Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

It was also noted that following the liberation of Shusha, large-scale restoration work has been launched to restore infrastructure, the original historical appearance of the city as well as its historical and cultural monuments.

News.Az