Participants of meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers pay respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of a regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku Oct. 30.

The meeting participants paid tribute to the memory of heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid a wreath at the monument to the "Eternal Flame", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting participants enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku. They were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and ongoing work on the provision of urban amenities of in the Azerbaijani capital.

News.Az

News.Az