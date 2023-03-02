Participants of NAM Summit-level meeting in Baku pay tribute to memory of Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims were remembered with a one-minute silence at the suggestion of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Summit-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in Baku, News.Az reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “Before starting our deliberations, I want to draw your attention to the following. As you all know, a few weeks ago, a devastating earthquake happened in Turkiye and Syria. Being one of the most tragic natural disasters of our times the earthquake claims the lives of tens of thousands of people. I invite all participants of this summit to stand and observe a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives. We convey our deepest sadness on this terrible disaster and extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

News.Az