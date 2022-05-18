Participants of PAECO congress visit Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli airport (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the 3rd General Congress of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), which was held in Baku on Tuesday, visited the Fuzuli International Airport in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The PAECO delegation was provided with information about the airport.

It was noted that the Fuzuli International Airport, known as the “air gate” of Karabakh, was built at the most modern level. The airport has the capacity to receive any type of aircraft.

The guests then left for the city of Shusha.

News.Az