Participants of "Sea Cup" contest compete in friendly matches
- 31 Aug 2020 13:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Participants of the "Sea Cup" contest held in Baku competed in friendly volleyball and mini-football matches, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Azerbaijani team, which has won the Russian military seamen in a volleyball match with a score of 3:0, lost to them in a mini-football match with a score of 2:3.
The winning teams were awarded cups, medals, honorary diplomas, and gifts.