Participants of "Sea Cup" contest compete in friendly matches

Participants of the "Sea Cup" contest held in Baku competed in friendly volleyball and mini-football matches, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Azerbaijani team, which has won the Russian military seamen in a volleyball match with a score of 3:0, lost to them in a mini-football match with a score of 2:3.

The winning teams were awarded cups, medals, honorary diplomas, and gifts.

News.Az