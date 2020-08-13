Yandex metrika counter

Participants of “Sea Cup” int’l contest hold videoconference

A video conference with the participants of the "Sea Cup" international contest was held in the headquarters of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

During the video-conference, the representatives of the participating countries were provided with detailed information on the preparations for the contest. It was noted that due to the COVID-19 virus, the teams of Kazakhstan and Iran will not participate in the "Sea Cup" contest this year, which will be held as part of the International Army Games - 2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

The "Sea Cup" international contest is planned to be held from 25 August to 4 September this year.


