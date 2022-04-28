Participants of Shusha int’l conference visit Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the world's leading think tanks, who will take part in an international conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, viewed the conditions created at the Fuzuli International Airport, News.Az reports.

Participants of the event arrived at Fuzuli airport by "Aghdam" plane and then the delegation went to Shusha.

Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, will today host an international conference, entitled "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation", in presence of representatives of the world’s leading think tanks.

