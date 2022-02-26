Participation of Egyptian companies in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt Rania Al-Mashat.

“During the meeting with the Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Rania Al-Mashat, we discussed the strengthening of economic cooperation and trade relations between our countries, as well as the participation of Egyptian companies in the restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

News.Az