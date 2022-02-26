Participation of Egyptian companies in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands discussed
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt Rania Al-Mashat.
“During the meeting with the Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Rania Al-Mashat, we discussed the strengthening of economic cooperation and trade relations between our countries, as well as the participation of Egyptian companies in the restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.