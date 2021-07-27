Participation of Serbian investors, companies in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković and his colleagues, discussions were held on expanding economic cooperation and intensifying business contacts, especially regarding participation of Serbian investors and companies in the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“We also provided information on the logistics opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

News.Az