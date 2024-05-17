Parts of New Caledonia out of control, says French rep

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has lost parts of its overseas territory of New Caledonia, the French representative in the South Pacific archipelago said Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Noumea, High Commissioner Louis Le Franc noted that parts of New Caledonia are out of state control.As additional troops arrived at the French army-controlled La Tontouta International Airport, several media outlets cited him as saying they will help restore authority in "areas that have escaped us."As the tension continues to escalate, France has decided to deploy additional forces to the island with the number of police and gendarmes on New Caledonia expected to increase to 2,700 from 1,700 by Friday evening.France has also declared a state of emergency in the territory.On Thursday, a second gendarme was killed in what officials described as an "accidental gunshot" during ongoing riots on the same day.Hundreds have been arrested on the Pacific island of New Caledonia after deadly unrest erupted over a bill that would allow French nationals to vote in provincial elections, an official said on Thursday.The unrest was sparked by a constitutional review initiated by Interior Minister Darmanin in New Caledonia.If the changes are adopted, French nationals who have lived on the island for at least 10 years will be eligible to vote in local elections.However, locals are concerned that such changes will dilute the indigenous population's vote, Le Franc stated in a televised press conference.

