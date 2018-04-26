Pashinyan: 80 trucks waiting on Yerevan-Sevan highway to block Yerevan streets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “My Step” initiative will start protest actions at noon, on April 26, leader of the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at Republic Sq

He urged to continue protest with renewed vigour, news.am reports.

"One more step and we will finish this story," Pashinyan said. Blocking of roads and bridges are among the actions scheduled for April 26 . At least 80 trucks are waiting for this purpose on Yerevan-Sevan highway. Trucks will arrive in Yerevan and block the streets.

News.Az

News.Az