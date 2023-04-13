Pashinyan admits that Armenia recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has admitted that his country had recognized Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan, as he addressed government members on April 12, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

He said that according to the Madrid Principles, Armenia recognized Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan.

"In 2007, during the period of transformation or transfer of power in Armenia when Serzh Sargsyan was the Prime Minister and Robert Kocharyan was holding the office of the President of Armenia, the Madrid Principles emerged at that time, where the principles of territorial integrity and the right to self-determination were being emphasized. It was recorded that the status of Karabakh should be adjusted by some mechanism, and that mechanism should, in fact, be agreed upon by Azerbaijan as well,” said Pashinyan.

“Moreover, according to reliable information, the author of those principles was the Armenian side itself,” the Armenian PM added.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that it was their fault that they did not say this to the public in 2018.

News.Az