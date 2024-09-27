Pashinyan affirms Armenia’s readiness to amend constitution to achieve peace with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan affirms Armenia’s readiness to amend constitution to achieve peace with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has affirmed Armenia’s readiness to amend the country’s Constitution in order to achieve peace with Azerbaijan.

"If the Constitutional Court of Armenia decides that the peace treaty with Azerbaijan contradicts the country's basic law, then constitutional changes will be necessary for the sake of peace," Pashinyan said at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports.He further stated that after the peace deal is signed, it would be reviewed by Armenia’s Constitutional Court to assess its compatibility with the country’s basic law. Pashinyan clarified that "If our Constitutional Court decides that the peace agreement with Azerbaijan contradicts the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, although our experts assure that this will most likely not happen, we will find ourselves in a situation where constitutional changes will be required for the sake of peace."He further stated that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only possible but also quite achievable.According to Pashinyan, several factors contribute to the prospect of peace."One key step was the signing of the August 30 agreement on joint work between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s commissions on border delimitation.""This is the first bilateral document signed by the sides," Pashinyan noted, emphasizing its significance. He also pointed out that both countries agreed to use the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration as a foundational principle for determining borders. This, in his words, signifies "mutual recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders."

News.Az