Pashinyan: Armenia studying information receieved from Azerbaijan via diplomatic channels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is currently studying the information received from Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to investigate all cases [ceasefire violations] for which there is specific information. And we have sent and are sending this message via diplomatic channels, we have also received a number of pieces of information via the same channels, and we are investigating with all seriousness and sincerity in order to more specifically understand the situation," Pashinyan said, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan empshaized that neither side has declared its intention to escalate. He noted that he considers this approach correct and consistent with the logic of the peace agenda.

News.Az