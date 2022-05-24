Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan, Blinken mull Brussels meeting

  • World
  • Share
Pashinyan, Blinken mull Brussels meeting

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.az reports citing Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on the opening of regional communications and the regional security-related issues.

The results of Pashinyan's meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 22 were discussed during a telephone conversation.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      