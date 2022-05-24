Pashinyan, Blinken mull Brussels meeting
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.az reports citing Armenpress.
The sides exchanged views on the opening of regional communications and the regional security-related issues.
The results of Pashinyan's meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 22 were discussed during a telephone conversation.