Pashinyan, Blinken mull Brussels meeting

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.az reports citing Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on the opening of regional communications and the regional security-related issues.

The results of Pashinyan's meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 22 were discussed during a telephone conversation.





