Pashinyan calls for peace with Azerbaijan and opening of Türkiye border - VIDEO

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia must institutionalise peace with Azerbaijan and that the border with Türkiye should be opened, following parliamentary elections in Armenia.





Speaking at a press conference, Pashinyan said the Armenian people had voted in favour of peace, regional development and cooperation, and expressed hope for positive responses from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

He stressed the need to formalise peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, open the Türkiye border, and establish diplomatic relations, noting what he described as “very good dynamics” in relations with Ankara, including appreciation for the decision to open the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway for Armenian trade.

Pashinyan also recalled that Armenia and Azerbaijan have already initialled a peace agreement and said it should be signed, adding that the TRIPP project should be launched as soon as possible, calling it a key initiative to turn the region from a “dead end into a crossroads.”

News.Az