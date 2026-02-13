Pashinyan commented on Samvel Karaperyan's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on Samvel Karapetyan’s nomination as a candidate for the post of prime minister from the “Strong Armenia” party.

Pashinyan said at a briefing that under the laws and Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, a person holding citizenship of a second or third country cannot be a candidate either for parliament or for the post of prime minister, News.az reports.

“What you are talking about exists neither de jure nor de facto. I consider it unnecessary to comment on something that does not exist,” he added.

