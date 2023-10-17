Pashinyan declares Armenia’s readiness to restore railroad connecting Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to restore the Meghri railroad connecting the southwestern regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the European Parliament, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that the establishment of transport and energy communication is one of the main agendas of the peace agreement. “This road will allow not only Azerbaijan and Armenia but also Georgia and Iran, to gain access to Western markets,” he said.

Pashinyan also noted that Armenia is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan by the end of the year.

News.Az