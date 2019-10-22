Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan dismisses head of Armenia's rescue service

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed Artak Nahapetyan as head of the Armenian emergency ministry's rescue service by issuing an appropriate decree.

The decree is placed on the government's official website.

Artak Nahapetyan was appointed as head of the rescue service on June 27, 2018, ARKA recalls.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

