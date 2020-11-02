Pashinyan, out of despair, called on all Armenians in the world to fight against Azerbaijan - political analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian authorities, realizing the desperate situation on the battlefield in Nagorno-Karabakh, are engaging mercenaries from different countries, Javid Valiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Center for International Relations Analysis (AIR Center), told News.Az.

"Everyone knows that citizens of different countries, ethnic Armenians come to take part in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh on the Armenian side. They come from Syria, Libya, France, Canada, Russia and other countries. Nikol Pashinyan himself recently called on all Armenians around the world to "come and fight for Karabakh". And no one is surprised by that. These countries have to deal with this issue. There are many factors proving these crimes, in particular, reports from foreign media, where either the relatives of people leaving for the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, or they themselves admit that they are sent there with the aim of fighting against Azerbaijan."

Javid Valiyev noted that in order to bring them to Karabakh and pay them money, the Armenian diasporas have been very active in launching many charitable foundations and are fraudulently asking for funds around the world for this purpose.

"This openly shows that the Armenian army has lost. Besides, there were reports that among the Armenians who had illegally moved from Lebanon and Syria to Karabakh were members of the PKK terrorist group (PKK)."

As for the Armenian side's accusation that Azerbaijan is bringing some Syrian terrorists to Karabakh, the expert called those statements empty and meaningless.

"This is a very cheap attempt to take attention away from their crimes. It also tells us that the Armenian side's situation is desperate. Everyone knows very well the history of Azerbaijan and Armenia. They know what kind of people and country traditionally have ties with terrorist groups. Everyone knows very well the history of Armenian terrorist groups at the end of the last century."

