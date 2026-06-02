Pashinyan says Armenia has diversified arms imports to reduce foreign pressure

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia has diversified its sources of military procurement and strengthened its domestic defence industry in an effort to reduce external pressure and safeguard the country's national interests.

Speaking during an election campaign event in the town of Sevan in Gegharkunik Province on 2 June, Pashinyan said Armenia had previously relied on only one or two countries for weapons supplies, which had left it vulnerable to political pressure, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“There were critical moments when our supply routes were blocked. There were cases when we transferred $100 million, but the weapons were not delivered, as attempts were made to force us into decisions that ran counter to Armenia’s interests,” Pashinyan said.

The prime minister, who is currently on leave and is leading the ruling Civil Contract party’s proportional list of parliamentary candidates, said Armenia now purchases weapons from seven different countries and has access to the international arms market.

According to Pashinyan, the diversification of suppliers has created healthy competition, allowing Armenia to secure more favourable terms and prices.

“As soon as we reached agreements with some partners, their competitors immediately began offering better conditions and prices,” he said.

Pashinyan compared the approach to the government's broader economic strategy of diversifying export markets for agricultural products and alcoholic beverages to prevent excessive dependence on any single country.

He also highlighted investment in Armenia’s defence sector, saying the government had allocated 170 billion drams ($440 million) to the military-industrial complex since 2021.

“Today we have a developed defence industry, and citizens were already able to see its main products during the military parade,” Pashinyan said.

He added that domestically produced military equipment had received enthusiastic public support whenever it was showcased during parades in Yerevan's Republic Square.

The prime minister also announced plans to open a defence industry exhibition at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, where a broader range of Armenian-made military products will be displayed.

Pashinyan said Armenia had already begun exporting domestically produced weapons to developed countries and had signed its first export contracts worth more than $10 million.

He attributed the sector’s progress to increased investment in science and research.

“Between 2021 and 2025, we increased science funding by 2.8 times, raised scientists’ salaries by 100% to 300%, and allocated 20 billion drams to modernise research institutions,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, these measures have helped reverse Armenia’s long-standing brain drain, with scientists increasingly returning to work in the country.

He added that the government, together with the private sector, aims to increase spending on science to 1% of GDP by 2031.

“Creating a state of a new quality will inevitably ensure a new and higher quality of life for all citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

News.Az