Pashinyan says Armenia ready to discuss extradition of two Azerbaijani servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan is ready to discuss with Baku the extradition of two Azerbaijani servicemen, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports.

“We are ready to discuss the issue related to the extradition of two Azerbaijani soldiers,” Pashinyan stated.

A while ago, two Azerbaijani soldiers - Agshin Gabil oglu Babirov born in 2004 and Huseyn Ahliman oglu Akhundov born in 2003, who went missing and lost their direction due to limited visibility in adverse weather conditions on the territory of Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic along the border with Armenia, were captured by Armenia.

Armenia, which subjected Azerbaijani soldiers to brutal physical torture, also subjected them to moral and psychological one through a such fake trial process. The so-called "court" in Armenia has passed a verdict against Agshin Babirov, sentencing him to 11 and a half years in prison. Meanwhile, an "investigation" against the second Azerbaijani serviceman Huseyn Akhundov is underway.

News.Az