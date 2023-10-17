Pashinyan says Armenia ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by year-end

Pashinyan says Armenia ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by the end of the year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the European Parliament, News.Az reports.

"The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia by the end of this year has become realistic," Pashinyan noted.

Meanwhile, President of the European Council Charles Michel invited the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to take part in a trilateral meeting in Brussels scheduled for late October.

News.Az