Pashinyan says ‘hard to call Shusha an Armenian city when 90% of its population are Azerbaijanis’

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday responded to the accusations voiced against him regarding the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

Speaking at a sitting of the National Assembly's commission of inquiry into the circumstances of the 44-day war, Pashinyan said that on October 10, the Russian president informed him about Azerbaijan’s new demand - guarantees for the return of the population to the city, where 90% of the population are Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

“For Moscow, this proposal was understandable because the Russian-initiated settlement formula, which was on the negotiating table several years ago, considered the issue of refugees and internally displaced,” the Armenian premier said.

Thus, Pashinyan considered that it follows from this that the problem of the city of Shusha had always been discussed at the negotiating table.

Pashinyan once again emphasized that “Shusha can hardly be called an Armenian city when 90 percent of its population are Azerbaijanis.”

