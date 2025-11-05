Pashinyan says peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is now a reality

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, adding that there are already practical examples of cooperation between the two countries. The process began with the border demarcation initiative launched in 2024, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Speaking at the international forum “Orbeli 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation” in Yerevan on Tuesday, Pashinyan said that Armenian state bodies are organizing visits to the demarcated village of Kirants and surrounding areas for civil society representatives, intellectuals, politicians, party members and diaspora groups.

“The goal is to demonstrate what we mean by a peace agenda. I must say openly and honestly that so far, I have not received a single negative reaction to what we are showing on the ground,” he noted.

Pashinyan said the process gained momentum with the signing and subsequent ratification of the Regulation on Joint Activities of the Demarcation Commissions, the first international document between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The agreement states that the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration will serve as the primary basis for defining the border.

“This is a turning point in establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, through which both countries confirmed mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration,” he said. “This means Armenia and Azerbaijan acknowledge that the territory of independent Azerbaijan corresponds to the territory of the Azerbaijan SSR, and the territory of independent Armenia corresponds to the territory of the Armenian SSR. This is reflected both in the text of the initialed peace agreement and in the Washington Declaration.”

He described the August 8, 2025 Peace Summit in Washington, where a declaration was adopted and an agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations was initialed, as the key milestone.

“Thus, peace was established between the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan stressed.

The annual “Orbeli 2025” forum focuses on the South Caucasus, the peace process, unblocking transport and trade routes, and broader regional and international issues. Officials and experts from Armenia, neighboring countries, Russia, the United States, EU states, China, India, the UAE and others are participating.

