Pashinyan says Yerevan should handle its own problems, not turn to Moscow every time
Yerevan should handle state problems by itself and stop the practice of calling Moscow at every turn, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing on Tuesday, News.Az reports.
“There are many fair points in Moscow's position, and if we translate many of them from diplomatic language, it would mean something like this: 'You've been independent for 30 years, so for how long you plan to keep calling every time a problem arises?'," Pashinyan said.
The PM also admitted that the Armenians in Karabakh also 'helped' to maintain this solution - to call Moscow all the time, while Moscow has its own share of problems to deal with.