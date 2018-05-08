Pashinyan supporters gather on Republic Square in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition rally ahead of voting in the National Assembly of Armenia on the candidature of the Prime Minister is being held in the Republic Square in Yerevan.

The opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, who is pretending to be prime minister, urged his supporters to gather on the Republic Square at 11:00 am (10:00 MSK), RIA Novosti reported.

After failing in an initial parliamentary vote on the next prime minister on May 1, Pashinyan was officially nominated on May 3 for a second time as the only candidate for the post by his Yelk faction and allied opposition parties. Pashinyan secured the backing of 41 lawmakers in the 105-seat parliament for his nomination for the May 8 vote. The ruling Republican Party holds 58 seats, but it has said it will vote for whichever candidate is backed by at least one-third of the lawmakers.

