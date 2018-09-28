Pashinyan turned UN rostrum into political terror tool: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN and the OSCE Minsk Group should give a legal appraisal to Pashinyan's speech

Nikol Pashinyan has turned the rostrum of the UN into a tool of political terror, and the UN needs to give appraisal to this fact, Azerbaijani MP Hikmet Babaoglu told Trend.

"Otherwise, any prime minister of an occupying country will be able to make delusional statements from this rostrum at any time. Pashinyan made every effort to justify the ethnic separatism and aggressive policy of Armenia," the MP noted.

"Pashinyan forgets that there are four resolutions of the UN Security Council, the international organization from the rostrum of which he spoke, on the immediate liberation of the Azerbaijani lands occupied by the Armenian armed forces. The speech made by him contradicts both the UN Charter and the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council," Babaoglu said.

He added that the UN and the OSCE Minsk Group should give a legal appraisal to this speech.

"If we look only at the particularly significant events that have taken place in Azerbaijan in recent days, pay attention to the successful military exercises of our army, the magnificent military parades, the latest achievements in the space industry, we will see that the successes of Azerbaijan are the reasons leading to such hysterical statements by the prime minister of the occupying country," the Azerbaijani MP said.

News.Az