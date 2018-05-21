Pashinyan: We discussed Karabakh with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Sochi on May 14.

The Armenian prime minister said this at a meeting with journalists, Oxu.Az reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister, all the meetings held in Sochi within the framework of the recent Eurasian Economic Union Summit were held at a very high level.

When asked whether the Karabakh issue was discussed, Pashinyan replied: "Yes ... all the issues were discussed."

