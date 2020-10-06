Pashinyan's chief adviser confesses that Armenia targets civilian population

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Vagharshak Harutyunyan openly confessed on the air of the Russian TV channel that Armenia is purposefully bombarding peaceful cities of Azerbaijan.

"Now we have developed a tactic of striking artillery. And in the future we will strike at peaceful settlements in order to cause panic..." Vagharshak Harutyunyan said in his interview to "Vesti" TV program on Russia TV channel 1.

It is noteworthy that Russian journalists, realizing that Nikol Pashinyan's advisor openly confessed to war crimes, abruptly interrupted his speech and continued the story with footage from a charity concert.

News.Az

