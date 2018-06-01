Pashinyan’s statement on Karabakh conflict deserves no comment – OIC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict deserves no comment, the Organization of Islamic Coopera

The statement by Pashinyan, saying that to resolve the conflict, the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” must be at the negotiating table, deserves no comment, said the organization, AzVision reports.

“The international documents recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an Azerbaijani territory,” the organization mentioned.

“The position of OIC on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is consistent and clear – it strongly condemns the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan. We strongly demand strict implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied Azerbaijani territories,” said OIC.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az