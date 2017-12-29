Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital, 2 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed and 20 others injured on Friday morning when a passenger bus crashed near the Turkish capital, officials said.

The bus --en-route from Istanbul to Ankara -- overturned when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Two male passengers, who could not be identified as they had no IDs on them, were killed at the scene and their bodies were taken to Kizilcahamam State Hospital morgue.

The injured, including the driver of the bus, Serkan Pektas were taken to hospitals in Ankara and neighboring Bolu province.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

News.Az

