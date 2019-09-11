Passenger traffic at Azerbaijan’s airports amounts to 3.8M people in 8 months of 2019

During January-August 2019, Azerbaijan’s international airports served 3.81 million passengers, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Heydar Aliy

Of these, 85 percent (3.21 million) accounted for the capital’s airport - Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is 5.2 percent more than the same figure last year.

From January to August 2019, Nakhchivan’s airport served 450,000 passengers, and the airport of Ganja, which served 101,000 passengers, is the third busiest airport.

In the first eight months of 2019, National air carrier AZAL carried 1.4 million passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 382,000.

The number of passengers on international flights of the capital’s airport amounted to 2.8 million people. In addition to national air carriers, the top ten airlines also included Turkish Airlines (Turkey, 329,000 passengers), FlyDubai (UAE, 178,000), Aeroflot (Russia, 134,000), AirArabia (UAE, 117,000), UIA (Ukraine, 83,000), Qatar Airways (Qatar, 74,000), Lufthansa (Germany, 46,000) and SCAT (Kazakhstan, 40,000).

The number of active passenger airlines at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in August 2019 amounted to 33. In total, they carried out flights to more than 60 different destinations.

Currently, six foreign low-cost carriers - WizzAir (Budapest), AirBaltic (Riga), Pegasus (Izmir), flyNAS (Riyadh), flyDubai (Dubai) and AirArabia (Sharjah) - operate direct flights to Baku airport.

From the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul. Also, the national airline AZAL operates regular direct flights from Lankaran and Gabala to Moscow and vice versa.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

