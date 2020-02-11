Passengers with invisible disabilities to be served at Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport as priority

Heydar Aliyev International Airport is the first in the post-Soviet space to offer special assistance to passengers with so-called "invisible" or "hidden" disabilities, according to the airport's press service.

“Hidden disabilities” can include dementia, Alzheimer's disease, autism and others.

Hidden disabilities are not apparent, however people with hidden disabilities need additional support and attention from airport staff.

The main goal of the project is to make flights more comfortable and less stressful for passengers with special needs.

The capital airport will serve passengers with invisible disabilities as a priority, subject to the availability of a certificate issued by "Birgə və Sağlam İctimai Birliyi", as well as an international certificate.

Passengers who have provided such documents will be given appropriate lanyards with yellow sunflower pattern, which is the international symbol of hidden disability. The lanyard will help aviation security, registration, border and customs officers to identify passengers with invisible disabilities at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"Flights can be a challenge for children and adults with autism syndrome, as well as for their families and companions. I am glad that with the support of company CEO – organizer of the first congress for children with special needs “Fərqli Fərdlər” and Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Autism Syndrome we were among the first to make contribution to creating an accessible environment for passengers with special needs at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC will continue supporting joint projects with the Center, paying special attention to children with autism spectrum disorders", mentioned AZAL Deputy Executive Director Jamil Manizade.

“Children with autism spectrum disorders have a slightly different perception of the world, sometimes environment can irritate them. But they are kind and caring individuals. We express our gratitude to AZAL and Heydar Aliyev International Airport for creating convenient and a high quality service for people with disabilities", noted Ayten Eynalova, Head of "Birgə və Sağlam İctimai Birliyi".

Additional information on passing pre-flight inspection, customs and border control procedures is available on the Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s official website.

