Past: Former Armenia defense minister managed to 'make redundant' 450 servicemen

According to the sources of Armenian newspaper Past, during the last one and a half month of his office in August-September 2016, former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan managed to sack over 450 servicemen. He may be said to have made ''an optimization,'' There were different reasons behind this, news.am reports.

Spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, neither refuted nor confirmed this information. He said that optimization is a continuous process, there constantly being changes in the ministry. Changes are expected in the future as well.

