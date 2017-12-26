Patriarch Kirill presents high order of Russian Orthodox Church to Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill has presented the Order of the Holy Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree, a high order of the Russian Orthodox Church, to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The order was presented at a ceremony held at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior on December 26, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded for her support of the Russian Orthodox Church as well as her outstanding contributions to strengthening friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan.

This Order is awarded to women for their merits in various fields of church, state and public service.

In 2013, under the patronage of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva the first monument to the Holy Equal to the Apostles Prince Vladimir in Russia was constructed in Astrakhan. Under her personal instructions, the area adjacent to the monument was landscaped in 2017.

News.Az

News.Az